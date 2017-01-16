WATCH: Trump Inauguration Announcer: I Didn’t Buy My Way into Position

WASHINGTON — (CNN) The man who will officially announce President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration parade denied there was any tension between him and Charlie Brotman, the man who had served as the announcer for every president since Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1957.

“There really isn’t the type of friction being portrayed by some fringe outlets,” Steve Ray told CNN’s Carol Costello Monday. “I absolutely adore and respect Charlie Brotman. He’s an icon here in D.C.”

Brotman made headlines for his reaction after learning via email that the Trump transition team had instead chosen Ray, a 56-year-old broadcaster, to voice this year’s inauguration parade.

Ray also pushed back at some other allegations: “A lot of people are saying I bought my way into this election,” he told Costello, explaining that it wasn’t something he “went after dramatically.”

Instead, he said, it was “being in the right place at the right time in front of the right people.”