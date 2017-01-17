LISTEN: Three Officers Struck While Assisting a Disabled Vehicle

Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

ROCKVILLE — (WMAL) A Montgomery County police officer and two state troopers were struck by a vehicle early this afternoon while they were assisting a disabled car.

Shortly before noon, a female police officer pulled over on the southbound ramp of Route 28 along I-270 in Rockville to help with a disabled car, and two state troopers came to assist her.

As the officer was outside speaking with the troopers, who were inside their vehicle, a car struck them.

They were sent to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

All the vehicles on the side of the road had their emergency lights on.

