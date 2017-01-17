Metro Sells Inaugural SmarTrip Cards at Local CVS Pharmacy Stores

Posted on

card-wmata

 

Joelle Fredman
WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Metro announced today that they will be selling their 2017 Inaugural SmarTrip cards at 50 CVS Pharmacy stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The card, which costs $10, will allow a rider to take unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus on January 20.

The stores selling cards are:

Northeast DC

 CVS/Pharmacy Store #22  320 40th St. NE
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1340  845 Bladensburg Rd. NE
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #7174  1200 1st St. NE

Northwest DC

 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1337  1403 Wisconsin Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1334  717 14th St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1341  1199 Vermont Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1342  1901 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1343  4851 Massachusetts Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1347  6-7 Dupont Circle NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1351  1755 Columbia Rd. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1353  3327 Connecticut Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1354  2616 Connecticut Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1355  1900 7th St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1358  2125 E St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1362  4309 Connecticut Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1365  1637 P St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1839  1990 K St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1841  2000 M St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2039  2819 M St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2174  4555 Wisconsin Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2378  2226 Wisconsin Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2490  435 8th St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2527  1025 Connecticut Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2817  1418 P St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2834  3031 14th St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #6419  1000 U St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #7074  2240 M St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #7218  400 Massachusetts Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2847  2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #4546  2129 14th St. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2787  3642 Georgia Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1332  2550 Virginia Ave. NW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #6069  1101 Connecticut Ave. NW

 

Southwest DC

 CVS/Pharmacy Store #283  500 C St. SW
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1348  1100 4th St. SW

Southeast DC

 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1338  661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1344  500 12th St. SE
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #7102  1100 New Jersey Ave. SE

Maryland

 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1831  7809 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1444  7300 Washington-Baltimore Blvd., College Park
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1434  7939 New Hampshire Ave., Langley Park
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1477  1290 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2777  162 Fleet St., National Harbor

Virginia

 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2149  503 King St., Alexandria
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1833  4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2418  2121 15th St. N, Arlington
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2491  2400 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Arlington
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #1421  1100 Wilson Blvd., Rosslyn
 CVS/Pharmacy Store #2750  1201 S Hayes St. Suite C, Arlington

 

Copyright 2016 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: WMATA)

 

 

Local Weather

On-Air