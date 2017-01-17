Metro Sells Inaugural SmarTrip Cards at Local CVS Pharmacy Stores

Joelle Fredman
WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Metro announced today that they will be selling their 2017 Inaugural SmarTrip cards at 50 CVS Pharmacy stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.
The card, which costs $10, will allow a rider to take unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus on January 20.
The stores selling cards are:
Northeast DC
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #22
|320 40th St. NE
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1340
|845 Bladensburg Rd. NE
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #7174
|1200 1st St. NE
Northwest DC
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1337
|1403 Wisconsin Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1334
|717 14th St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1341
|1199 Vermont Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1342
|1901 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1343
|4851 Massachusetts Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1347
|6-7 Dupont Circle NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1351
|1755 Columbia Rd. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1353
|3327 Connecticut Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1354
|2616 Connecticut Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1355
|1900 7th St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1358
|2125 E St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1362
|4309 Connecticut Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1365
|1637 P St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1839
|1990 K St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1841
|2000 M St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2039
|2819 M St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2174
|4555 Wisconsin Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2378
|2226 Wisconsin Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2490
|435 8th St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2527
|1025 Connecticut Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2817
|1418 P St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2834
|3031 14th St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #6419
|1000 U St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #7074
|2240 M St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #7218
|400 Massachusetts Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2847
|2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #4546
|2129 14th St. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2787
|3642 Georgia Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1332
|2550 Virginia Ave. NW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #6069
|1101 Connecticut Ave. NW
Southwest DC
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #283
|500 C St. SW
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1348
|1100 4th St. SW
Southeast DC
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1338
|661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1344
|500 12th St. SE
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #7102
|1100 New Jersey Ave. SE
Maryland
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1831
|7809 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1444
|7300 Washington-Baltimore Blvd., College Park
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1434
|7939 New Hampshire Ave., Langley Park
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1477
|1290 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2777
|162 Fleet St., National Harbor
Virginia
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2149
|503 King St., Alexandria
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1833
|4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2418
|2121 15th St. N, Arlington
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2491
|2400 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Arlington
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #1421
|1100 Wilson Blvd., Rosslyn
|CVS/Pharmacy Store #2750
|1201 S Hayes St. Suite C, Arlington
