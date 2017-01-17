Metro Sells Inaugural SmarTrip Cards at Local CVS Pharmacy Stores

Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Metro announced today that they will be selling their 2017 Inaugural SmarTrip cards at 50 CVS Pharmacy stores in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The card, which costs $10, will allow a rider to take unlimited trips on Metrorail and Metrobus on January 20.

The stores selling cards are:

Northeast DC

CVS/Pharmacy Store #22 320 40th St. NE CVS/Pharmacy Store #1340 845 Bladensburg Rd. NE CVS/Pharmacy Store #7174 1200 1st St. NE

Northwest DC

CVS/Pharmacy Store #1337 1403 Wisconsin Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1334 717 14th St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1341 1199 Vermont Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1342 1901 Pennsylvania Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1343 4851 Massachusetts Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1347 6-7 Dupont Circle NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1351 1755 Columbia Rd. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1353 3327 Connecticut Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1354 2616 Connecticut Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1355 1900 7th St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1358 2125 E St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1362 4309 Connecticut Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1365 1637 P St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1839 1990 K St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1841 2000 M St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2039 2819 M St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2174 4555 Wisconsin Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2378 2226 Wisconsin Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2490 435 8th St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2527 1025 Connecticut Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2817 1418 P St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2834 3031 14th St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #6419 1000 U St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #7074 2240 M St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #7218 400 Massachusetts Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2847 2000 Pennsylvania Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #4546 2129 14th St. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #2787 3642 Georgia Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1332 2550 Virginia Ave. NW CVS/Pharmacy Store #6069 1101 Connecticut Ave. NW

Southwest DC CVS/Pharmacy Store #283 500 C St. SW CVS/Pharmacy Store #1348 1100 4th St. SW Southeast DC CVS/Pharmacy Store #1338 661 Pennsylvania Ave. SE CVS/Pharmacy Store #1344 500 12th St. SE CVS/Pharmacy Store #7102 1100 New Jersey Ave. SE Maryland CVS/Pharmacy Store #1831 7809 Wisconsin Ave., Bethesda CVS/Pharmacy Store #1444 7300 Washington-Baltimore Blvd., College Park CVS/Pharmacy Store #1434 7939 New Hampshire Ave., Langley Park CVS/Pharmacy Store #1477 1290 East-West Hwy., Silver Spring CVS/Pharmacy Store #2777 162 Fleet St., National Harbor Virginia CVS/Pharmacy Store #2149 503 King St., Alexandria CVS/Pharmacy Store #1833 4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington CVS/Pharmacy Store #2418 2121 15th St. N, Arlington CVS/Pharmacy Store #2491 2400 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Arlington CVS/Pharmacy Store #1421 1100 Wilson Blvd., Rosslyn CVS/Pharmacy Store #2750 1201 S Hayes St. Suite C, Arlington

