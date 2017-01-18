LISTEN: Former House Intel Chair PETE HOEKSTRA: Chelsea Manning’s Commutation Sends A Chilling Message To Intel Community

INTERVIEW – Former Congressman PETE HOEKSTRA – (hook stra) – is the former Chairman of the U.S. House Intelligence Committee

Chelsea Manning to Be Released Early as Obama Commutes Sentence. President Obama on Tuesday commuted all but four months of the remaining prison sentence of Chelsea Manning, the Army intelligence analyst convicted of a 2010 leak that revealed American military and diplomatic activities across the world, disrupted Mr. Obama’s administration and brought global prominence to WikiLeaks, the recipient of those disclosures.