LISTEN: Virginia GOP Gets A Head Start On Inaugural Celebrating

Heather Curtis

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Firefighters, politicians and astronaut Buzz Aldrin and among the heroes that will be honored at the All American Inaugural Ball Thursday night, which is co-sponsored by the Republican Party of Virginia.

Chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia John Whitbeck said President-elect Donald Trump’s presidency was all about the American people.

“We feel like showcasing those people that you may not have heard of and some that you have definitely heard of for what they do every day is the best way to honor what really was a victory for the American people in Donald Trump being elected,” said Whitbeck.

Even people who didn’t vote for President-elect Donald Trump are welcome to attend the ball.

“We hope that there’s a lot of Democrats there because this country needs to come together. We got a lot of work to do the next four years,” Whitbeck said.

Non-Trump supporters won’t be uncomfortable. Whitbeck said there won’t be any political debating or policy talk.

Roughly 2,000 tickets have been sold for tonight’s ball, which is more people than the venue can accommodate.

The ball will be held at the Hyatt Regency Capitol Hill. It starts at 8.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO: All American Ball site)