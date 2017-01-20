LISTEN: Downtown DC Is A Fortress For Folks Heading – Slowly – To The Inauguration

Steve Burns

WMAL.com

6:00am

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Downtown DC is a fortress Friday morning.

Huge dump trucks are parked across streets where they are closed to traffic, and a maze of fences and barriers are funneling pedestrians to security checkpoints.

At 7th and D Streets, NW, crowds of people were gathered well before the 6 am opening for screening to begin, and access to the Mall could commence.

From the look of the hats that people were wearing, they appeared to be mostly Trump supporters, with the “Make America Great Again” slogan the attire du jour in DC.

Metro’s early rush hour service seemed to be operating smoothly as early arrivals took advantage of trains with seats available. For many, it clearly was the last chance they’ll have to be seated for many hours to come.

Police presence is everywhere – inside and outside Metro stations, in the streets, and on either side of the security checkpoints.

