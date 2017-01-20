LISTEN: Former Reagan Speechwriter CLARK JUDGE Previewed Trump’s Inaugural Address

INTERVIEW — CLARK JUDGE – former speechwriter in the Reagan White House and founder of the White House Writers Group – previewed Trump’s Inaugural address.

Trump, like every president before him, will give an inaugural address. Some of the addresses have been very short, coming in at just a few hundred words, while the longest stretched on for more than 8,400 words. Obama’s were about 2,100 words and 2,400 words.

Trump wrote inauguration speech himself. Washington (CNN)President-elect Donald Trump has written his inauguration address draft himself, two senior Trump transition officials told CNN Tuesday. Last month, Trump told guests at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, as well as presidential historian Douglas Brinkley, that he planned to write the speech himself. On Wednesday, Trump on social media shared an image of him writing what he said was his inaugural address at the estate last month.