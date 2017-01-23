Fairfax County Police Search for Suspects Who Opened Fire on an Officer’s Cruiser

Joelle Fredman

VIRGINIA — (WMAL) Fairfax County police are searching for the vehicle and suspects who fired shots at a police cruiser shortly before midnight January 22.

At 11:45 p.m., in the Great Falls area on Georgetown Pike, an officer was on routine patrol when he tried to stop a vehicle that ran a red light.

The vehicle did not pull over, and instead stopped for a passenger to exit the vehicle and run off, before continuing to speed away.

The vehicle then turned around and headed straight for the police cruiser and fired shots at the car. The vehicle then sped away.

The officer was uninjured and attempted to follow the vehicle, bu the vehicle was too far ahead.

Police released photos of the vehicle and are asking the public for help identifying the car and the suspects.

Anyone with information should call 703-691-2131. Police are offering up to a $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

