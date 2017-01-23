WATCH: Police Release Video of Suspects Stealing $12,000 Worth of Clothing from Bethesda Mall

Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

BETHESDA — (WMAL) Montgomery County police released video footage Friday of a theft at a True Religion store in the Westfield Montgomery mall with the hope that the public can identify the suspects.

On January 5th at 7:00 p.m. police were called to the Bethesda mall after five suspects, three men and two women, fled the store carrying $12,000 worth of stolen clothing in trash bags.

When a store manager tried to confront the suspects, a female suspect pushed the manger into a clothing rack before escaping with the others.

The Montgomery County Police Department is offering up to $10,000 to anyone with information that leads to an arrest.

Spokesman Rick Goodale said that they already received a tips from the public after releasing this video footage.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (photo: Montgomery County Police Department)