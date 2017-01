Wind, Rain Making A Mess Of Monday

Wind, Rain Promise To Make A Mess Of Monday

John Matthews

WMAL.com

STERLING, VA — (WMAL) Just in time for the morning commute, heavy rain and wind gusts up to 45 miles an hour are conspiring to make for a slow and messy Monday.

Several reports of downed wires and tree limbs have made for localized traffic problems, and localized power outages are possible through the day.

A wind advisory is in effect for the Washington area through 4 pm Monday:

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA-FREDERICK MD-CARROLL-NORTHERN BALTIMORE-

SOUTHERN BALTIMORE-PRINCE GEORGES-ANNE ARUNDEL-CHARLES-ST. MARYS-

CALVERT-NORTHWEST MONTGOMERY-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST MONTGOMERY-

NORTHWEST HOWARD-CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST HOWARD-NORTHWEST HARFORD-

SOUTHEAST HARFORD-FAIRFAX-ARLINGTON/FALLS CHURCH/ALEXANDRIA-

INCLUDING THE CITIES OF…WASHINGTON…FREDERICK…

BALLENGER CREEK…ELDERSBURG…WESTMINSTER…REISTERSTOWN…

COCKEYSVILLE…BALTIMORE…BOWIE…SUITLAND-SILVER HILL…

CLINTON…COLLEGE PARK…GREENBELT…LAUREL…CAMP SPRINGS…

GLEN BURNIE…ANNAPOLIS…SEVERN…SOUTH GATE…SEVERNA PARK…

ARNOLD…ODENTON…ST. CHARLES…WALDORF…LEXINGTON PARK…

CALIFORNIA…CHESAPEAKE BEACH…HUNTINGTOWN…DUNKIRK…

NORTH BEACH…LUSBY…PRINCE FREDERICK…GERMANTOWN…DAMASCUS…

BETHESDA…ROCKVILLE…GAITHERSBURG…SILVER SPRING…LISBON…

COLUMBIA…ELLICOTT CITY…JARRETTSVILLE…ABERDEEN…RESTON…

HERNDON…ANNANDALE…CENTREVILLE…CHANTILLY…MCLEAN…

FRANCONIA…ARLINGTON…ALEXANDRIA

409 AM EST MON JAN 23 2017

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS

AFTERNOON…

* TIMING…EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THE MIDDLE AFTERNOON.

STRONGEST WINDS EXPECTED THIS MORNING.

* WINDS…EAST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS TO AROUND 45 MPH.

* IMPACTS…STRONG WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS…TREES…AND POWER

LINES. SCATTERED POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A WIND ADVISORY MEANS THAT WINDS OF 45 TO 55 MPH ARE EXPECTED.

WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT…ESPECIALLY FOR

HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.