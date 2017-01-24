Jewish Country Club Ends Internal Battle, Opens Doors To Obama

John Matthews

WMAL.com

ROCKVILLE — (WMAL) President Obama, if you’re interested, you’re welcome at Woodmont.

The predominantly Jewish club, where Obama played on several occasions during its time in office, has decided after an internal battle to invite the 44th President to enjoy its golf course whenever he likes.

The decision to offer an invitation was not universally welcomed within the Woodmont membership. Some members strongly opposed having Obama because of what they see as his strong and hostile stance against Israel.

But after weeks of debate among club leaders, Woodmont President Barry Forman wrote an email Monday, alerting members that the club’s executive committee decided to extend an invitation to Obama.

“Political views have never been part of our membership criteria, and our members have always reflected a range of opinions on issues of the day,” Forman wrote. “In the current, deeply polarized political environment, it is all the more important that Woodmont be a place where people of varying views and beliefs can enjoy fellowship and recreation in a relaxed environment.”

Woodmont was formed in the early 20th Century by members who had been turned away from other country clubs in the DC area because they were Jewish. That legacy helped lead to the decision not to exclude the former President.

There’s no word whether President Obama has any interest in joining Woodmont. He and his family will be calling DC’s Kalorama neighborhood home for at least the next two years while their youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO: Pete Souza/White House)