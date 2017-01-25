Fund-Raising Effort Underway To Replace Limo Burned In Inauguration Day Riots



Joelle Fredman

WMAL.com

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Muhammad Ashraf, the owner of an Alexandria limousine service, has sent drivers into D.C. through six presidential inaugurations. He never imagined that this year’s event would leave his employee with a bloody hand and his stretch limo up in flames.

After dropping off a client in the District on Inauguration Day, the chauffeur of the limo was attempting to find parking near 13th and K Streets, NW when a swarm of protesters came at him.

As the driver was attacked, protesters threw stones at the limo, shattering the windows.

Police arrived on the scene, and told the driver he could not move the vehicle because it was part of an investigation. When the limo was finally cleared to be towed, the tow truck operator couldn’t get to the vehicle because of street closures.

Protesters then painted graffiti on the limo, and eventually lit the car on fire. Video footage of the limo ablaze went viral on social media.

“We are in D.C., we always have protests,” Ashraf said. “Something like this has never crossed my mind.”

Ashraf said it could cost his family-run business, Nationwide Chauffeured Services, up to $100,000 to replace the vehicle, and he doesn’t think it’s likely his insurance will cover the damage.

While the company has other types of vehicles, they only had two stretch limos.

The driver, who is shaken but recovered from the attack, is now receiving hate mail claiming that he is a Trump supporter.

“This is as absurd as all the riots,” Ashraf said. “I don’t know what it does for people when they put others down.”

The owners of a limo company based in Florida have set up a GoFundMe page to help Ashraf’s company recover from this incident.

The page says, “We are all coming together to Help Nationwide Chauffered Services LLC From Alexandria, VA. They are a victim of a senseless act that led to one of their limousines being destroyed. This is an effort to help this company rebuild in their time of need. This is what this industry does !!! Pull together and show our support.”

They have raised nearly $13,000 in three days, and hope to raise $20,000.

“I was really taken by that,” Ashraf said. “It was a good experience knowing that there are people who cared.”

Copyright 2017 by WMAL.com. All Rights Reserved. (PHOTO: CNN)