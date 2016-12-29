Fairfax County Police Search for Missing Reston Teen

Alicia Abelson

RESTON, Va. — (WMAL) Fairfax County Police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding 17-year-old Elliot Byrum.

Byrum was called in as a missing person after he had failed to report for work. He was last seen at North Point Giant grocery store in Reston, Virginia at 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Byrum is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is described as being 5 feet nine inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow Giant grocery store shirt.

Officer Megan Hawkins, a public information officer for the Fairfax County Police Department, says that police “have reason to believe that he may be in danger due to a mental disability, and his family is concerned for his well-being.”

Anyone with information pertaining to the whereabouts of Elliot Byrum is asked to contact the Fairfax County Police Department immediately at 703-691-2131.

