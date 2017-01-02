Valerie Jarrett says Obama never had a scandal, let’s remind her!

So, White House advisor, and Obama’s Personal Friend for over twenty years, Valerie Jarrett was on CNN this weekend, with Fareed Zakaria. She was there to sing the praises of Obama, and how wonderful he and Michelle were as the first family for the last 8 years. She told Fried Zucchini that the President prides himself on the fact that his administration has not had a single scandal or embarrassment in eight years. Take a look!

What say you? No scandals? I’m sure that smart Plante fans can think of a few scandals to name for poor miss Jarrett.