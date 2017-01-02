What are your Predictions for 2017?

We have now officially set foot into 2017, and Chris Plante is wondering what you think will greet us in this shiny new year of ours?

Take a look at President-Elect Trump’s New Years greeting:

 

The inauguration is fast approaching, what do you think this crazy new year will bring us?  The age of Obama is over, what’s next?

