hy The media has enjoyed this tale of the Twin boy who saves his brother, who is pinned under a fallen Dresser. However, as Chris Plante noticed, the media doesn’t show the middle part of the video, where the un-pinned twin wanders about and climbs back on the dresser and so on.

Why do you think the media doesn’t show that part? Just time based? What say you? Does it change anything about the video for you?