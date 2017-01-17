John Lewis skipped Bush’s 2001 inauguration too, and you’ll never guess his reason!

John Lewis made news this weekend saying that Trump is not a legitimate President and that he will skip the inauguration. Chunk Todd was shocked!

‘I don’t plan to attend the inauguration. It will be the first one that I’ve missed since I’ve been in congress’

Wow, bold words.

However you should hold on to your monocles because Lewis has done, and said, all of this before.

Take a look at this article from the Washington Post in 2001:

Some members of the Black Caucus decided to boycott Inauguration Day; John Lewis, for instance, spent the day in his Atlanta district. He thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in because he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.

Whoops. So that thing he told Chunk Todd, that was a fib, huh? And not only did he boycott Bush’s first Inauguration, it was for the SAME REASON! It’s shockingly unshocking.