LISTEN: Activist Group Says Stink Bomb Plans at “Deploraball” Were “False Plot”

Caroline Tucker

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Conservative political activist James O’Keefe tells WMAL he spent the past two months infiltrating a protest group that plans to disrupt the inauguration in the coming days.

In a new video, aimed at the D.C. Antifascist Coalition, members of the group are seen talking about releasing stink bombs inside the DeploraBall, the inauguration party organized by Trump supporters.

That ball is being held inside the National Press Club on Thursday.

But now the group, DisruptJ20, which works with the coalition, says it was just a hoax.

“They were aware that this person was in fact an infiltrator. I don’t know if they were necessarily aware that he was recording a video at the time. But they were attempting to mess them, from what I understand,” said Legba Carrefour, an organizer with DisruptJ20.

DisruptJ20 says it only has plans to protest outside the ball this week, among other protests scheduled during the inaugural events.

“We just don’t like the inauguration and we want to de-legitimize the incoming president,” said Carrefour.

Project Veritas has been involved for several years in undercover stings for conservative causes, including efforts to defame Planned Parenthood, ACORN (Association of Community Organizations for Reform Now), as well as efforts to prove voter fraud in the 2016 election.

James O’Keefe tells WMAL that he met with authorities after the secret recording.

“They have caught themselves in a pickle. They have doubled down and lied about their intention. The FBI and the counter-terrorism task force in D.C. is well aware. The question is, “Will they make arrests?” said James O’Keefe, founder of Project Veritas.

Carrefour says he is not aware of anyone being contacted by investigators.

“I don’t forsee having any problems with the FBI, Secret Service, or MPD in regards to Mr. O’Keefe’s new video.

An FBI spokesperson told the Washingtonian that it did meet with Project Veritas but told the magazine that the plan “does not have a federal nexus.”

WMAL reached out to D.C. Police for comment but have not heard back.

