Metro Will Have Extended Hours To Accommodate March On Saturday

Grace Palo

WASHINGTON — (WMAL) Due to the extended number of individuals expected to be traveling into downtown D.C. this Saturday for the Women’s March on Washington, Metro will be opening its doors at 5 a.m. and adding trains to accommodate the number of riders.

According to a release from Metro, “For additional capacity on Saturday, Metro plans to add more than a dozen trains on the Red and Orange lines to accommodate expected high ridership traveling to the march. In addition, Metro will add trains between Franconia-Springfield and Greenbelt, running on the “Rush Plus” route via the Yellow Line Bridge from approximately 6 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 5 p.m.”

“This is another example of how vital Metro is for the region and of our unique role in transporting people from across the country to national events in our capital city,” said WMATA Chair Jack Evans. “Metro heard from lots of customers about the need for additional service this weekend and worked quickly to respond.”

The Metrorail service will be running on an “enhanced” Saturday schedule with no track work of any kind on any of the lines. With the planned Saturday schedule, trains will be servicing every 4 to 6 minutes at all stations in Downtown DC.

As a reminder, on Inauguration Day (Friday, January 20), Metro will open early at 4 a.m. and run 17 consecutive hours of near rush-hour service levels.

