Rescue Crews On Scene Of Head On Collision In Prince George’s County



Alicia Abelson

Prince George’s County — (WMAL) Prince George’s County rescue crews have been deployed to the scene of a head on collision between a car and a semi truck.

DEVELOPING: Semi driver jumped to safety after cab erupts into flames upon being hit head on by car driving on wrong side of road pic.twitter.com/iFEUMRWuVQ — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 20, 2017

MORE: Car (on right) was traveling against traffic on Rt 301 approaching Rt 50 when it collided head on with the semi truck. pic.twitter.com/DXYowwR21F — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 20, 2017

PGPD Cpl Piazza at 9:40 am saw the thick smoke, raced to the scene, witnessed the driver was still inside burning car and began rescue. pic.twitter.com/slBmjA36EL — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) January 20, 2017

