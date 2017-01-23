Madonna: ‘Blowing Up White House’ Taken Out Of Context

WASHINGTON — (CNN) Madonna was just trying to express herself at the Women’s March on Saturday.

But the superstar singer stirred controversy when she passionately spoke at the Washington, D.C. event.

That’s because in addition to dropping a few “F-bombs,” she also indicated just how upset the election results had made her.

“Yes, I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” Madonna said. “But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair.”

In an Instagram posting on Sunday, Madonna said she wanted to clarify her statements.

“I am not a violent person, I do not promote violence and it’s important people hear and understand my speech in its entirety rather than one phrase taken wildly out of context,” she wrote. “My speech began with ” I want to start a revolution of love.”

She added, “I spoke in metaphor and I shared two ways of looking at things — one was to be hopeful, and one was to feel anger and outrage, which I have personally felt.”

“However, I know that acting out of anger doesn’t solve anything,” she said. ” And the only way to change things for the better is to do it with love.”

